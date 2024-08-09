Chopra is excellence personified, he''ll continue to inspire future generations: President, PM

NEW DELHI: Neeraj Chopra's silver medal in the Paris Games was hailed as a feat which will inspire the future generations in pursuit of excellence as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in lauding the superstar javelin thrower's achievements.

Tokyo Games champion Chopra on Thursday became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals with a silver in men's javelin throw in the ongoing edition in Paris.

"Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver," PM Modi wrote on X.

"He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud."