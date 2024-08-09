Sport climbers celebrate decision to split events and award extra medal at Paris Olympics

LE BOURGET: The sport climbing competition is coming to a close at the Paris Games with athletes celebrating the decision to separate the speed discipline from boulder and lead.

The sport made its Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago and awarded only one medal each for the men and women, combining the results from all three disciplines in an unpopular decision.

It was like having a “sprinter only competing in the decathlon,” said Austrian climber Jakob Schubert, a lead and boulder specialist. It’s “almost like different sports,” he added.

“The decision was just really beneficial for everyone,” Schubert said. “These disciplines are just not really connected. So I think it really made sense. And I think every athlete was happy.”

While the speed discipline is more about power and explosiveness - a “mix of climbing and athletics," as Schubert noted - the lead and boulder are more about technique and problem solving.

In speed, climbers have to go up a 15-meter (49-foot) wall as fast as possible while competing side-by-side against an opponent. In boulder, they face short technical routes on a 4-meter (13-foot) wall, having to overcome the most “problems” in the lowest number of attempts. In lead, climbers need to go as high as they can on a 15-meter (49-foot) wall within a 6-minute time limit.