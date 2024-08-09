Three-hour hearing on Vinesh Phogat's challenge concludes at CAS

PARIS: The Court of Arbitration (CAS) heard the case on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification on Friday evening at the ad hoc division set up for the Olympics.

According to Vidushpat Singhania, one of the lawyers representing the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the hearing was procedural. He said that it was a three-hour hearing and went off well. Singhania and senior advocate Harish Salve are representing the IOA.

“All parties were given a chance to put forth their views,” he said. “The argument was led by senior advocate Harish Salve."

Singhania said there were representations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the technical committee of the United World Wrestling. Vinesh also joined the hearing with her lawyers.