Three-hour hearing on Vinesh Phogat's challenge concludes at CAS

PARIS: The Court of Arbitration (CAS) heard the case on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification on Friday evening at the ad hoc division set up for the Olympics.
According to Vidushpat Singhania, one of the lawyers representing the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the hearing was procedural. He said that it was a three-hour hearing and went off well. Singhania and senior advocate Harish Salve are representing the IOA.
“All parties were given a chance to put forth their views,” he said. “The argument was led by senior advocate Harish Salve."
Singhania said there were representations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the technical committee of the United World Wrestling. Vinesh also joined the hearing with her lawyers.
The case for reprieve was filed on August 7 at the CAS after Vinesh was disqualified by the UWW for being overweight by just 100gm. The matter has been referred to Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS), the sole arbitrator.
The CAS has also issued a release before the hearing and said that the applicant has sought annulment of decision. “The Applicant initially sought a decision from the ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final. However, she did not request urgent interim measures," it said.
“The ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first,” said the CAS release.
“The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal,” said the CAS.