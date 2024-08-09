'Your throw inspired a nation': Congress hails Neeraj Chopra for winning silver at Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday hailed Neeraj Chopra after he became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals with a silver in men's javelin throw.

"Once a champion, always a champion! Many Congratulations, @Neeraj_chopra1 on your phenomenal achievement!" Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

"Winning the Silver Medal in the Men's Javelin Throw event at the Paris 2024 Olympics is a testament to your dedication, hard work, and unwavering passion. You've made India proud once again!" the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said.

"Your remarkable 89. 45m throw has not only earned you a podium finish but also inspired a nation," Kharge said.

"Keep shining and reaching new heights. Cheers to your success!" he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also lauded Chopra for the feat.