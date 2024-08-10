Childhood coach relishes success of new Olympic champion Arshad

CHENNAI: Around 13 years ago when Rashid Ahmad Saqi saw Arshad Nadeem, he was convinced the tall teenager could become a world beater if groomed properly. In a local school-level meet at Mian Channu in the Punjab Province of Pakistan, the 14-year-old Arshad was competing in almost all the track and field events but it was his gold medal exploits in javelin throw and shot put that impressed coach Saqi the most.
Arshad might be competing in the athletics competition but his dream then was to become a fast bowler. It all changed that day as Saqi took Arshad under his wings to hone his skills as a javelin thrower. "He was tall with broad shoulders. I knew he could be a world-class javelin thrower, so I started training him," Arshad's childhood coach told this daily.
Saqi, whose father migrated to Pakistan from Gurdaspur after partition in 1947, owns a hotel and restaurant in the city. A sports connoisseur, who played several sports in his youth, Saqi lent a helping hand whenever Arshad, hailing from a modest background, faced financial constraints.
"When I started coaching him, the first advice I gave him was to keep character intact. To date, he is abiding by it. He never walks ahead of me whenever we are together, always opens the car doors when I get out of the vehicle and lets me take the seat first before doing so. This is the amount of respect he gives to me. He has got this humility and that's why the almighty has given him that success."
Nadeem not only shattered the Olympic record with his 92.97m throw on Thursday night but also became the first individual athlete from Pakistan to win a gold medal at the Games.
Arshad spoke to his childhood coach before and after the qualification and also dialled him before the finals. "I told him that he would not only qualify but set a record. He then called me today (Friday) morning and congratulated me."
Athletes usually have a chiselled body as it serves their purpose in the best possible manner. Arshad is, however, different. More than a field athlete, he looks more like a burly pacer, which anyway he wanted to become 13 years ago. Saqi says he has been like this since the beginning but refutes the rumour that Arshad's somewhat non-athletic body is due to him being a foodie. "He is not a foodie. Dal (lentil), chapatis and green vegetables are his favourite food. He is a not big fan of chicken. He loves Punjabi lassi'."
Claiming that Arshad is from the Sukhera Rajput community, the coach said athleticism is in his genes as all his siblings are tall and well-built. Shahid, Arshad's eldest brother, echoed the sentiments and said, "We all play some or other sports but Arshad never gave up despite the odds.
"We are happy for Arshad and Neeraj (Chopra) as they made it 1-2 at the biggest stage. It was not easy for Arshad but he continued with the same intensity. He underwent surgeries ahead of the Games but never lost hope of competing in Paris. There were times when he didn't have a good javelin but that could not deter him from winning medals. This gold medal is the testament of all efforts taken by him and his coaches including Saqi sahab," Shahid signed off.