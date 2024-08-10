Olympics: Silver lining despite injury for Neeraj

PARIS: Neeraj Chopra’s consistency is usually up there with death and taxes as one of those few constants in life. But on Thursday, his results sheet read - x 89.45 x x x x. That is not what you would expect from someone who has established a gold standard for clearing distance day after day, month and month, year after year, from someone with 10 consecutive wins (gold or silver) over the last three years.

The world champion and Tokyo gold medallist had one of the most phenomenal seasons after his Olympic gold. He had raised the bar so high that silver at the Olympics - something that would spark frenzied celebrations had it been achieved by any other Indian athlete - seemed like a loss. On Thursday, he was battling multiple enemies - the white foul line, the less-than-comfortable run-up, the demons in his head. Neeraj had also been troubled by a groin injury for some time with this newspaper reporting multiple times about how that niggle had caused him to miss events.

The 26-year-old explained his predicament whenever he was forced to pull out. “I don't mind throwing less, honestly. Many competitions, mein sharm sharma mein khel liya, ki organisers ko aisa lagega. (I played out of shame and did not want to disappoint the organisers). I think a lot about this. I would have already made the entry and would think that if I did not go, people would say that I always do that. Personally, I want to play as much as possible. You work hard for it. The plan was made to compete in these many competitions. And when it doesn't happen, I feel very sad. Then you tell your team - chalo ek acha sa message banate hai -- sorry, nahi khel payenge. Khelna bahut badi cheez hai ji, performance is secondary.”

Apart from the Doha Diamond League, this year has not been good for Neeraj. He had entered the Golden Spike in Ostrava and had to pull out due to an adductor issue. He was planning to compete in the Paris Diamond League to get acclimated with the conditions but did not do so. He seemed to be saving that fragile adductor for the Olympics. “You can't go beyond what your capacity is, and don't go under it. But if you don't compete and keep withdrawing, how will you get to 100 per cent?”