Olympics: Silver lining despite injury for Neeraj

PARIS: Neeraj Chopra’s consistency is usually up there with death and taxes as one of those few constants in life. But on Thursday, his results sheet read - x 89.45 x x x x. That is not what you would expect from someone who has established a gold standard for clearing distance day after day, month and month, year after year, from someone with 10 consecutive wins (gold or silver) over the last three years.
The world champion and Tokyo gold medallist had one of the most phenomenal seasons after his Olympic gold. He had raised the bar so high that silver at the Olympics - something that would spark frenzied celebrations had it been achieved by any other Indian athlete - seemed like a loss. On Thursday, he was battling multiple enemies - the white foul line, the less-than-comfortable run-up, the demons in his head. Neeraj had also been troubled by a groin injury for some time with this newspaper reporting multiple times about how that niggle had caused him to miss events.
The 26-year-old explained his predicament whenever he was forced to pull out. “I don't mind throwing less, honestly. Many competitions, mein sharm sharma mein khel liya, ki organisers ko aisa lagega. (I played out of shame and did not want to disappoint the organisers). I think a lot about this. I would have already made the entry and would think that if I did not go, people would say that I always do that. Personally, I want to play as much as possible. You work hard for it. The plan was made to compete in these many competitions. And when it doesn't happen, I feel very sad. Then you tell your team - chalo ek acha sa message banate hai -- sorry, nahi khel payenge. Khelna bahut badi cheez hai ji, performance is secondary.”
Apart from the Doha Diamond League, this year has not been good for Neeraj. He had entered the Golden Spike in Ostrava and had to pull out due to an adductor issue. He was planning to compete in the Paris Diamond League to get acclimated with the conditions but did not do so. He seemed to be saving that fragile adductor for the Olympics. “You can't go beyond what your capacity is, and don't go under it. But if you don't compete and keep withdrawing, how will you get to 100 per cent?”
When the 80,000 capacity crowd went delirious after Arshad Nadeem threw the javelin to 92.97m in the second throw, Neeraj was under pressure. He was to throw after fouling his first attempt. He managed to get a legitimate throw that touched 89.45m. He gestured with his hands to himself and his camp to calm down. Neeraj has never crossed 90m. The entire javelin competitors were stunned.
“I had full confidence that I would be able to breach Arshad's mark,” he said. “Not for once did I think I would not be able to do so.” What followed was unlike Neeraj. “I was running too close to the foul line. I was not getting my run-up properly. My block was not working.”
This is something that is not always seen. In a technical event like the javelin, it is imperative to have strong legs. The power transitions from the lower body to upper before throwing. A small niggle in the groin (adductor) like Neeraj’s would always play havoc in the mind.
“I could focus only 60 per cent on my throws because of the injury,” he said, adding that he has not been able to get the right block. He had only one legitimate throw from six - something that is unheard of. Even he said that it was unusual. “It was because of my hand that I managed to throw this far,” he said. “Jor ka jhatka lagaya (one last thrust with the hand).”
The injury has been troubling him since 2017. They had been managing it but this season it has become a worry. That’s why Neeraj warms up more than other athletes. He needs to keep that spot warm. He did not want to miss the Olympics and believes that if he had been fit then 90m was a big possibility. “I have been throwing in that 88-89m region for a while and now it should go beyond that,” he said. He also felt that if he was throwing this much with his injury, then he should be throwing more after his surgery.
That surgery will happen soon. “I have learnt one thing, that more than skill, it’s the mind,” he said. The voices cluttered his brain and cast doubts. In high level competitions like the Olympics, this can be the most dangerous thing.
It’s a delight to speak with Neeraj. He is articulate and has a great sense of humour. “All my throws were foul,” he said laughing when it was put mildly to him about not throwing legitimate throws. He is nonchalant and not pretentious. On one occasion, the World Athletics official manning the mixed zone wanted him to speak in English. Though not fluent, he has been learning the language lately and gave it his best shot.
“Andar abhi bhi bahut throw baki hai (still have more throws in me) he kept repeating at the mixed zone after his silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He was shaking his head most of the time. The silver medal was his but he did not seem content. There was turmoil in his head. Then he spoke about the most dreaded thing an athlete can think of - injury. His groin has been troubling him since 2017. He missed most of the competitions this year. His original plan was to compete in at least four major events but he ended with just two. Doha Diamond League and the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku. He was saving himself for the Olympics.
“It's not good in sports,” said Neeraj. “To continue pushing yourself and your body. If you want a long career, then you have to remain fit. But there always comes a time when there are major competitions ahead, so you can't take that decision. That you have to rectify this properly. We will work harder and get this done better.”
Neeraj will now take a break. Probably this could be his last rodeo with long-time coach and German biomechanic specialist Klaus Bartonietz. With quite a few things to take care of, the next few months will be crucial. The LA 2028 Games are four years away. With Neeraj promising more to come, it’s time to give him a break to enjoy the moments he has made memorable for billions of people.