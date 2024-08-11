One for the history books

With just one day remaining for the curtains to come down on the Olympics, now is the opportunity to rewind and pay tribute to some of the best performances of the Games. From Alex Yee who stole the Triathlon gold to Leon Marchand showing why he was hailed as the next Michael Phelps to Rebeca Andrade and Simon Biles in artistic gymnastics and Arshad Nadeem casually winning javelin gold, here’s a photo feature...

Leon Marchand | Swimming

There was a race of the century in the women’s 400m freestyle. Old names kept their date with destiny while new ones made a dash. But Marchand has embellished his credentials so much. He came in as one of the poster boys for the hosts and he certainly did that moniker justice. A total of five medals, including four gold across the over week-long swimming programme.

Alex Yee | Triathlon

With just a few 100 metres to go for the finish line in the triathlon, New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde had a comfortable lead over Great Britain’s Alex Yee. But Yee, one of the favourites coming into the event, started closing the gap before reeling Wilde in when the finish line was in sight. Rest assured, this will be in highlight reels decades down the line.

Simone Biles | Gymnastics

In 2021 at Tokyo, she withdrew. Three years later, the US gymnast was at her best as she her routines and nailed her landings to further her legacy as one of the greatest athletes of all time. Three gold and one silver from Paris doesn’t even begin to do justice to what she did. Then, in an act of true Olympic spirit, she bowed down to Rebeca Andrade after finishing second to the Brazilian in the floor (compatriot Jordan Chiles had suggested the idea).