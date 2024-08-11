Paris Olympics 2024: Guts and glory

With India’s Olympic campaign all but over, a look at some of the eye-catching performances by the athletes from the country over the past three weeks...
Manu Bhaker, shooting
If winning her first medal, a bronze in 10m air pistol, was a story of redemption, the second one in the mixed team event was one of dominance. In securing another bronze along with Sarabjot Singh, Bhaker made history, becoming the first Indian to medal twice at a single Olympics. Apart from her, Swapnil Kusale added to India’s tally, securing the country’s first medal in 50m rifle 3 positions with a bronze.
Manika Bhatra, table tennis
She might not have won a medal, but the paddler made a big impression. By reaching the Round of 16 in the women’s singles, she became the first Indian to achieve the feat. With the team, she reached the quarterfinals before going down to Germany. At the start of the Games, it’s not something that was realistically expected of the Indian contingent, and her fight is one to be remembered.
Neeraj Chopra, javelin throw
That his silver felt like a disappointment is the standard this country aspires to be in. The two-time medallist has set the gold standard for Indian athletes. At the same time, still struggling with a groin injury, the 26-year-old managed to win a silver, only behind a monstrous 92.97m throw from Arshad Nadeem. While India celebrates his consistency, there is little doubt that he is going to come back stronger, aiming for another gold in 2028
Aman Sehrawat, wrestling
His is a story that will move you to tears, make you feel happy as if it’s your own success. He lost his parents at a very young age, and wrestling was the lifeline he held on to. The sport saved the Haryana wrestler and Aman gave back everything he had. The result is now there to see with a bronze that continued India’s medal streak at the Olympics.
Vinesh Phogat, wrestling
The story of the Olympics from an Indian point of view. In the 18 months leading up to the Games, Vinesh had been the face of the protests against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment. She shifted from 53kg to 50kg, secured a quota, caused the upset of the sport at the Games against Japan’s Yui Susaki, the 2020 gold medallist, and stormed into the final. A silver medal was assured, at least that’s what everyone thought. However, it was not to be as she was 100gms overweight in the morning of the final and was disqualified. Even as Vinesh appealed in CAS, and the ruling is expected to come soon, none of it will change the fight she showed on the mat.
Hockey men’s team
After a dismal performance at the home World Cup, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side needed a reboot. And along with coach Craig Fulton, Harmanpreet & Co ensured the same. Since then they have won the Asian Champions Trophy, Asian Games, and at the centre of it were two people — PR Sreejesh and Harmanpreet. The captain scored in almost every other game and Sreejesh what Sreejesh does best. It is easy to say that they should have advanced to the final, but a bronze medal is no less and their bronze-medal effort will always be special.