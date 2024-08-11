Paris Olympics 2024: Guts and glory

With India’s Olympic campaign all but over, a look at some of the eye-catching performances by the athletes from the country over the past three weeks...

Manu Bhaker, shooting

If winning her first medal, a bronze in 10m air pistol, was a story of redemption, the second one in the mixed team event was one of dominance. In securing another bronze along with Sarabjot Singh, Bhaker made history, becoming the first Indian to medal twice at a single Olympics. Apart from her, Swapnil Kusale added to India’s tally, securing the country’s first medal in 50m rifle 3 positions with a bronze.

Manika Bhatra, table tennis

She might not have won a medal, but the paddler made a big impression. By reaching the Round of 16 in the women’s singles, she became the first Indian to achieve the feat. With the team, she reached the quarterfinals before going down to Germany. At the start of the Games, it’s not something that was realistically expected of the Indian contingent, and her fight is one to be remembered.

Neeraj Chopra, javelin throw

That his silver felt like a disappointment is the standard this country aspires to be in. The two-time medallist has set the gold standard for Indian athletes. At the same time, still struggling with a groin injury, the 26-year-old managed to win a silver, only behind a monstrous 92.97m throw from Arshad Nadeem. While India celebrates his consistency, there is little doubt that he is going to come back stronger, aiming for another gold in 2028