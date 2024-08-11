Reetika misses repechage; India concludes Olympics 2024 with 6 medals, pending Vinesh verdict

With the clock winding down and the score locked at 1-1 in a tense bout between Reetika Hooda and Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan, both wrestlers, visibly exhausted, faced the end of their contest. Reetika, taking a moment to gather herself, walked off the mat and touched it one last time, marking the end of her journey at the Paris Olympics.

As one of the few Indian competitors in the higher weight class, Reetika had held her own against the seasoned Kyzy. The quarter-final match was closely contested, with both wrestlers scoring their points due to the other's passivity, and Kyzy ultimately securing the decisive point to win.

Reetika's hopes of advancing to the repechage round, where she could have competed for a bronze medal, depended on Kyzy winning her semi-final bout. If Kyzy, a two-time World Championships medallist, had advanced to the final, Reetika would have had the chance to enter the repechage. However, Kyzy was defeated by American Kennedy Alexis Blades in the 76kg semi-final with a score of 8-6. This loss dashed Reetika’s hopes and ended her Olympic campaign.