With Reetika out, is Olympics over for India?

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda put up a stout defence against top seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy before losing the women’s 76kg quarterfinal bout, which turned into an intense power struggle at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday. And with Airperi losing to USA’s Kennedy Blades in the semifinal, Reetika’s hopes of making the repechage came to an end. And so did India’s Olympics campaign as they finish with six medals, one less than what they won in the Tokyo Games.

Up against the Asian Games champion and World Championship silver medallist, Reetika managed to restrict her formidable rival to standing wrestling but eventually lost the bout on criteria after it ended 1-1. If the two wrestlers end with the same score, the one who scores the last point is declared winner. The 21-year old Reetika had become India’s female U23 world champion last year. A little more experience of battling quality senior wrestlers would have helped her get an upset win.

“You can’t win bouts by just defence,” India coach Virender Dahiya fumed. “Yes, she fought well but what’s the point if your strong defence does not get you win. Reetika did not let her attack but she herself did not attack. You lose by one point, or 10 points, you lose. Reetika could have won this bout,” he said.

The Kyrgyzstan wrestler began on an aggressive note with a double leg attack but Reetika, using her immense upper body power, held her ground.