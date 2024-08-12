Hate directed at medical team is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation: IOA president PT Usha

PARIS: Drawing criticism for Vinesh Phogat's weigh-in fiasco, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Sunday made it clear that it is the responsibility of the athlete to manage their weight and the attack on its medical team, especially Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala is "unacceptable and worthy of condemnation."

The 29-year-old Vinesh was left heartbroken after she was disqualified ahead of her gold-medal bout in freestyle 50kg for being 100gm overweight in the morning weigh-in, crushing her Olympic dreams and prompting her to announce her retirement.

The incident started a blame game, also leading to an uproar in the Parliament, with some sections attacking Dr Pardiwala and his team for negligence with former IOA chief Narendra Batra indicating that Vinesh's diet might have had something to do with her disqualification.

"The responsibility of weight management of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and NOT that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team," Usha said in a statement.