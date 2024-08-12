Hope amid crisis

The curtains have come down and another Olympic cycle comes to an end. From an Indian perspective, the two-week bash in Paris will be filled with some regret, a chance at history squandered while a few rose above expectations to carve out glory. In a look, this daily takes you through how the athletes involved in the Olympics performed.

Wrestling

It's the only sport where India have won at least one Olympic medal since 2008. But the build-up was far from ideal with top wrestlers staging protests against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for most of the previous year. That only a single male qualified for the Games put a big spanner in the works.

While women made history as five of them made the cut, it was always going to be difficult at the grandest stage with no national camp, participation in international meets and exposure trips.

It all started on a sad note as Nisha Dahiya (68kg) sustained a shoulder injury. Vinesh Phogat (50kg), the public face of the protest, turned out to be a ray of hope as she demolished the field to storm into the final. The ecstasy turned into despair as she was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight only a few hours later. She may still finish with silver if the Court of Arbitration for Sports rules in her favour on Tuesday.