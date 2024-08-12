Paris closes out 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show

SAINT-DENIS: Setting out to prove that topping Paris isn't mission impossible, Los Angeles rolled out a skydiving Tom Cruise, Grammy winner Billie Eilish and other stars on Sunday as it took over Olympic hosting duties for 2028 from the French capital, which closed out its 2024 Games just as they started - with joy and panache.

The closing ceremony capped two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a boisterous, star-studded show in France's national stadium, mixing unbridled celebration with a somber call for peace from IOC President Thomas Bach.

Following in Paris' footsteps promises to be a challenge: It made spectacular use of its cityscape for its first Games in 100 years, with the Eiffel Tower and other iconic monuments becoming Olympic stars in their own right as they served as backdrops and venues for medal-winning feats.

But the City of Angeles showed that it, too, has aces up its sleeves, like the City of Light.

Cruise - in his Ethan Hunt persona - wowed by descending from the top of the stadium to electric guitar ‘Mission Impossible’ riffs.

Once his feet were back on the ground - and after shaking hands with enthralled athletes - he took the Olympic flag from star gymnast Simone Biles, fixed it to the back of a motorcycle and roared out of the arena.

The appetite-whetting message was clear: Los Angeles 2028 promises to be an eye-opener, too.

Still, this was largely Paris' night - its opportunity for one final party. And what a party it was.

These were sensational Olympic Games from start to finish," Bach said.