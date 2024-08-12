'This is storybook stuff': How Steph Curry spearheaded Team USA to 17th Olympic gold in men’s basketball

When all-time greats are put into a team, you are likely to expect nothing but sheer dominance. And Steph Curry showed that on the biggest stage in sports. With 34 seconds remaining, he drained an arched three-pointer over Evan Fournier and Nicholas Batum, guarding him with all they got, sealing the 98-87 win over France. As the ball went in, Curry walked towards his team’s bench with his iconic ‘Night, Night’ celebration.

The world watched Curry almost single-handedly shatter any chance of redemption for the hosts who were forced to settle for a silver even in the last edition of the Olympics. However, this time it was a bit different as Team USA fielded all its veteran players from the NBA. And it was Curry’s debut.

The 36-year-old NBA superstar finished with 24 points – all on three-pointers – to receive his first gold, adding to his impeccable resume of being inarguably one of the greatest players of the sport. The NBA, for 15 years, has seen Curry’s elite shooting. And waiting to watch it on the international stage was worth it!

“We always say, ‘Do what the game calls for’,” Curry said. “You just stay confident, stay present and don’t get rattled by the moment. Those last two and a half minutes were special, guys were hyping me up. Like I was saying before, every shot you take you think is going in. That (final one) was a solid flurry of shots. All I saw was the rim, I didn’t see who was in front of me."

On the other hand, France would at no point hand it easy to the US. The 20-year-old Victor Wembanyama led the team with 26 points on 11-for-19 shooting and seven rebounds. With three minutes remaining in the game, Wemby’s three-pointer led France to a 7-0 run closing the gap to 82-79.