Woman forcefully kisses Tom Cruise during Olympics final night, sparks debate

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise captivated spectators during the the Paris Olympics closing ceremony with a dramatic stunt from the roof of the Stade de France thus adding a touch of cinematic flair.

But the event took an unexpected turn when the actor got mobbed by a crowd of adoring fans as he lowered himself into the stadium. During this time, a woman grabbed the 62-year-old actor and kissed him on the cheek. The video of the incident has gone viral, leaving netizens divided.

Many of them objected to the woman's behaviour, calling it inappropriate and debated how it would have been a bigger issue if the roles were reversed.