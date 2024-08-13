Decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for Olympic silver medal deferred to August 16

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has postponed the decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics yet again. The new deadline for the decision is 9.30 pm (IST) on August 16.

The CAS heard the case on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification on Friday evening at the ad hoc division set up for the Olympics.

The case for reprieve was filed on August 7 at the CAS after Vinesh was disqualified by the UWW for being overweight by just 100 gm before the finals of the Women's 50kg freestyle wrestling match.

“All parties were given a chance to put forth their views,” said Vidushpat Singhania, one of the lawyers representing the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The argument was led by senior advocate Harish Salve.

Singhania said there were representations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the technical committee of the United World Wrestling. Vinesh also joined the hearing with her lawyers.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," a release from the IOA said.

In her appeal, Vinesh has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to her in the semifinals but was promoted to the final following her disqualification.

(With PTI inputs)