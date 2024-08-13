'India will win medal for making excuses': Gavaskar supports Prakash Padukone

Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar sided with Badminton legend Prakash Padukone for his comments following Lakhya Sen’s defeat in the Paris Olympics.

Following the defeat of Lakshya Sen against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, Padukone urged the players to take responsibility after India could not claim a single Olympic medal in badminton at the Paris Games. This is the first time India has not won even one medal in badminton since 2008.

Sen lost two back-to-back matches in the Games, first against eventual gold medalist Viktor Axelsen and then for bronze against Zii Jia. Sen had won the first set and was leading 8-3 in the second before Zii Jia made a comeback and won the second and then the last set.

Following the match Padukone said that the players had to take responsibility for the defeat and not delivering results. He added that the government had given all the support to prepare for the Olympics. Padukone’s comment faced backlash and criticism including from shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa.