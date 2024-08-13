Return of the Olympians: Taiwan sends up fighter jets as welcome brigade

TAIPEI: Taiwan dispatched three F-16 fighter jets to accompany its Olympic athletes on the final hours of their flight home from the Paris Games on Tuesday.

Competing under the name Chinese Taipei, Taiwanese athletes brought home seven medals - two golds and five bronzes - the second-best result for the island in an Olympic Games.

Most notably, boxer Lin Yu-ting clinched gold in the women's boxing final match on Sunday, an emotional win that comes as she and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif have been ensnared in a major row over their gender eligibility.

But both the Taiwanese government and public have thrown their support behind Lin, turning out in large crowds for organised watch parties in her hometown of New Taipei City.

To welcome the athletes flying home Tuesday on a chartered plane by home carrier EVA, President Lai Ching-te "ordered that three F-16 fighter jets be sent to escort the flight home", the Presidential Office said.

According to footage released by the defence ministry, the jets coasted alongside the green-tailed commercial plane, occasionally releasing celebratory flares into the morning sky.