After wrestler Vinesh's disqualification, UWW may consult medical commission

CHENNAI: Vinesh Phogat's saga seems to have woken up United World Wrestling (UWW) as the world governing body is expected to consult its medical commission on the rules that led to the disqualification of the Indian wrestler.

Vinesh was found to be overweight by 100 grams during the second weigh-in on the morning of her 50kg final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Going by the UWW rules, the 29-year-old grappler from Haryana was disqualified which also meant she finished last in her weight category despite reaching the final and being assured of a silver medal a day before the bout.

"I think (Rei) Higuchi told all of it, but we will again consult the medical commission," Nenad Lalovic, the UWW president, told this daily when asked about the Court of Arbitration for Sport decision of dismissing Vinesh's application for a shared silver medal on Wednesday.

Japanese wrestler Higuchi, who too was disqualified from the Asian Olympic Qualifier for being 50 grams overweight ahead of the Tokyo Games, came out in support of Vinesh and said, "I understand your pain the best. Same 50g. Don't worry about the voices around you. Life goes on. Rising from setbacks is the most beautiful thing. Take a good rest."

He had won silver at the 2016 Olympics. Higuchi eventually won the 57kg gold in Paris wherein he defeated India's Aman Sehrawat in the semifinal.

Soon after Vinesh's disqualification on August 7, Lalovic said that rules are rules and the UWW will only get more strict on weight issues. “We have to respect the rules. I’m so sad what happened to her. She was overweight, even though by a small margin but rules are rules. We should be stricter on that (weights) because we have a problem that you are living in this moment. The wrestlers are losing too much weight and it’s not good for their health. Many have seen their interest at the moment but they don’t see what happens in 20-30 years. We want athletes to compete in their natural weight. That’s the idea."

However, consultation with the medical commission doesn't necessarily mean the rules can be changed and implemented with immediate effect. "The medical council, if it comes up with some amendments, has to submit them to the UWW Bureau and executive council which in turn will table it before the UWW general council for approval. Once approved there, the amended rules could be implemented from the beginning of the next year," a source aware of the UWW's functioning told this daily.

Not only Higuchi, the 2012 London Olympic gold medallist in the 74kg, US' Jordan Burroughs, also proposed immediate rule changes after Vinesh's episode. Burroughs' suggestions included a weight allowance of up to one kilogram on the second day, pushing weigh-ins from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, and implementing a rule that forfeits future finals if an opposing finalist misses weight.

The wrestler also suggested that after a semifinal victory, both finalists should secure their medals even if they miss weight on the second day, with the gold medal awarded only to those who make weight. He strongly recommended that Vinesh should be given the silver medal.