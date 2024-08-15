Australian Olympic Committee hits out at criticism of controversial breaker Rachael Gunn

SYDNEY: The Australian Olympic Committee has criticized an anonymous online petition attacking controversial Paris Games breaking competitor Rachael Gunn, saying the petition was “vexatious, misleading and bullying.”

Last weekend, the sport of breaking made its Olympic debut. One of the lasting images was the performance of an Australian b-girl known as Raygun - 36-year-old Sydney university professor Gunn - who did a “kangaroo dance” among other questionable moves during her routine, and scored zero points.

Gunn was subsequently heavily criticized for her performance with parodies even being played out on a late night television show in the United States.

Gunn, who has not yet returned to Australia following the Games, received strong support from Australian team chef de mission Anna Meares while still in Paris. On Thursday, the AOC went a major step further, refuting numerous erroneous stories it says have appeared online since.

Chief executive officer Matt Carroll said the the AOC had written to change.org, which had published a petition criticizing Gunn and the AOC, demanding that it be immediately withdrawn.

More than 40,000 people have signed the petition claiming Gunn had “manipulated” Olympic qualification processes.