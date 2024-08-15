Glad that Swapnil is getting attention: Coach Deepali

CHENNAI: The dust is yet to settle post the Games. The just-concluded bash would have been life-changing for most of the participants, including Indians.

Shooters were in the thick of it as the contingent captured three bronze medals (a significant push as the country had blanked in the previous two editions of the Games) in Chateauroux (France). Swapnil Kusale was one of the shooters to climb the podium, becoming the first from the country to medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions discipline in the process.

The marksman from Maharashtra has barely had the time to rest and reflect on his feat. The 29-year-old has not even visited his hometown, Kolhapur, so far. As is the case with most medallists (past and present), he has been a sought-after figure, having been invited to several felicitation ceremonies and media functions.

It has been hectic but his coach Deepali Deshpande, who also has also been experiencing the frenzy alongside him, welcomes this period of activity. "Felicitation hi khatam nahi ho raha hai (Felicitation functions have been endless). I have also tagged along with him, here and there," she says with a laugh.

"I want this kind of attention for all my shooters. He has been in the sport for such a long time. But somehow he was missing out on a big win. He lost an individual medal in the Asian Games and it was the same at the World Championships. He did win a quota but he didn't win a medal. He was not celebrated as such. I'm glad that he is getting attention now."

Moreover, Deepali feels Swapnil and the rest of the medallists' mammoth efforts could spur the contingent to win more medals next time. "The Olympics is such that you just want a medal. The medal has come. The door has been open now and everybody will follow suit. Last two editions, we had blanked so this opening of the door was vital," the Arjuna Awardee notes.