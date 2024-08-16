Indian athletes accorded grand send-off ahead of Paralympics Games

NEW DELHI: The Indian paralympic contingent was on Friday accorded a grand send-off ahead of the Paris Games scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) hosted the ceremony for the Indian team comprising 84 athletes across 12 disciplines, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo.

"Our para athletes have a remarkable ability to overcome obstacles and turn challenges into opportunities. They have shown remarkable determination and perseverance in their preparation for the Paris Paralympics 2024," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a release.

"Many athletes have benefited from the Khelo India initiative, and a significant number from there will be going to the Paris Paralympics. The government is committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to excel at the highest level," he said.

"As they embark on this important journey, we stand united in our support and are confident they will bring honour to our nation. We wish them the very best as they strive for excellence on the global stage," he added.