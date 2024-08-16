Taiwan leader praises Olympic boxing champion in gender row

TAIPEI: Taiwan's president praised Olympic boxing gold medallist Lin Yu-ting on Friday for showing "grace" despite attacks on her gender, as he hosted a party for the island's Olympians.

Competing under the name Chinese Taipei, Taiwanese athletes brought home seven medals - two gold and five bronze - the second-best result for the island in an Olympic Games.

Lin clinched gold in the women's boxing final match on Sunday, an emotional win that came as she and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif have been embroiled in a major row over their gender eligibility.

"I would like to thank Lin Yu-ting on behalf of the people," leader Lai Ching-te told the party, hosted at the presidential office.

"But this time you won the respect and admiration of the people not just because how you performed in the boxing ring. It's the high standards and grace you showed outside the boxing ring," he said.

"You are not afraid of any attack. It's admirable that you still uphold the sportsman's spirit... everyone is proud of you".

Lin said in a speech at the party that she was "honoured" and thanked "the country and the people" for their support.