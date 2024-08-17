Neeraj Chopra eyes bigger returns after Olympic silver

NEW DELHI: India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra said Saturday that missing out on Olympic gold hurt, but the injury-hit athlete eyes bigger returns in upcoming competitions.

The 26-year-old won silver in Paris after Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold with an Olympic record of 92.97 metres in the javelin final.

Chopra, who made history in 2020 Tokyo Olympics with India's first ever Olympic track and field gold, threw further in Paris with 89.45 metres - not too far off his personal best of 89.94m.

"There is no comparison with a gold medal," Chopra told reporters by phone from Switzerland, where he is training for upcoming tournaments.

"Winning back-to-back medals for your nation is good and taking a lap of the ground with your country's flag is always a wonderful feeling," he added.

"But the national anthem playing when your flag goes up with you on top of the podium was missing."

However, he said he was pleased with his silver.

"We have to accept what we have," he said. "I am happy with what I got."