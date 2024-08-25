Swapnil Kusale: The Kolhapuri Marksman

On mental preparation with his psychologist

Given that this was my first Olympics, I did not have any emotional baggage from any of the previous Olympics like many others. However, like all of the athletes present at the Games, I too felt the pressure. My psychologist, Vaibhav Agashe Sir, prepared me well for these situations even before I reached Paris. Through multiple sessions, he simplified what I needed to do to perform at the highest level. We had talked about what I needed to be doing to keep myself on track while shooting. I was constantly speaking with him throughout the competition, right from reaching Paris till before my final. To be honest, I have talked more with him during the Olympics than I have with my personal coach (Deepali). One has to remain mentally stable in shooting. Of course, you have to be physically fit. And Deepali ma’am has helped me with my techniques, but at the end of the day, mental preparation also matters. All of this work leading into the Olympics came in handy and I believe that is why I could win a medal.

On his personal coach and what sets her apart

One of the most important aspects of Deepali ma’am is that she does not seek her own benefit. Her lone aim is to make sure her students are giving their best and achieving the highest honours. With her, ultimately, it is always about her students. Even her daughter teases her about this. Let’s say if me, Arjun (Babuta) or Anjum (Moudgil) calls Deepali ma’am her daughter will tease her saying “Oh please take the call. Your son/daughter is calling.” (Laughs) I think she is responsible for creating that bonding between us athletes as well. She has never pushed us to pay her fees or anything. As far as I am concerned, she has never asked for fees from me. Even when I did not have any sponsors, she did not ask for fees. Then it becomes our responsibility to make sure we achieve this success for her. She is a sensitive person. When she was the coach during the Tokyo Olympics and India could not win a medal in shooting, I think she was hurt after the Games. However, she used that to make sure we were prepared better to handle the pressure of the biggest event. She made sure we knew what the stage was like and how we should be prepared for this throughout the cycle. I think that’s what sets her apart.