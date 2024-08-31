Rubina Francis wins bronze in air pistol SH1 event, fourth medal for India in shooting

CHATEAROUX: India's Rubina Francis won a bronze medal in the women's air pistol SH1 event final to continue the strong show from the country's shooters in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday. She scored a total of 211.1 to finish third in the eight-woman final.

She had qualified for the final at the seventh spot in the qualification round earlier in the day. This was India's fourth medal in shooting and fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics.

On Friday, Avani Lekhara had created history by successfully defending her women's 10m air rifle gold medal which she had clinched in Tokyo Paralympics, with compatriot Mona Agarwal clinching the bronze.

Manish Narwal then added a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) In SH1 class, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position in a wheelchair or chair.

Swaroop Unhalkar, a 10m air rifle (SH1) marksman, was unable to make an impact at the Paralympic Games.

The 25-year-old shooter from Madhya Pradesh trailed the top-eight shooters for most of the qualification round but picked up speed at the fag end to sneak into the medal round.

Rubina, who was placed 14th after the first series of 10 shots in the qualifying, gradually moved up and clinched a sport in the eight-shooter final with a score of 556.

Rubina had secured the Paralympics quota under the bipartite (wildcard) rule a few days before the contingent's departure for Paris.

In the men's 10m air rifle standing (SH1) event, Swaroop, the 38-year-old marksman competing in his second Paralympics, finished a dismal 14th in the qualification round to miss the final by quite a distance.