Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu primed to add another medal to her glittering collection

PARIS: It's the beginning of the Olympics and, like most mega events, the first few days are like treasure hunts. There would be clues to where one has to go but no clue whatsoever how to find it. The bunch of volunteers at any venue would give the broadest smile and would welcome one warmly, but even they, the custodians of various venues and centres, struggle to guide you. One must understand that they too are learning.

It was more or less like that at the badminton venue where one of the most decorated Indian shuttlers was training. The Arena porte de la Chappelle here is some half an hour away from the Main Press Centre but the hunt begins as soon as one lands. One might get lost in the labyrinthine corridors of the newly refurbished indoor hall. The step counter worked overtime and after quite a few back-and-forth sorties between the venue, media centre, the hall, the stands and the stadium, one finally settled down on a space in the mixed zone for an interaction with PV Sindhu.

It took more time than usual to get herself a rub down by the physio and walk into the mixed zone. The wait was a bit long and Sindhu was quick to apologise. Considered a big game player, the focus is on her again. The excitement of carrying the flag was palpable and she narrated her joy with glee. “This is my third Olympics and I am really looking forward for the Olympics to start,” she said, adding how happy she is to be the flag-bearer. “Being the flag-bearer it is an added responsibility and also great excitement because it is an opportunity of a lifetime,” she said. In fact she is a veteran when it comes to it. “I don’t need to practice as I have held the flag during the Asian and Commonwealth Games,” she was laughing.

Sindhu had been focussing on the mental aspect of the game and has been yearning to play smart. She said she is there and everyone would see the changes she had adopted.

Elaborating about the smartness in her game, she said that 'every opponent is different so one has to adapt.' “One cannot play long rallies all the time, so one has to keep changing every single time. We have been working on that. Since I am experienced, I have to engage differently and handle the situation accordingly,” she said. “You will see the difference on court.”

For Sindhu, the Olympics is the stage where she not only thrives but truly excels. Two Olympics, two medals, silver in Rio and bronze at Tokyo and the strike rate is 100. This time too she is looking forward to the Olympics with optimism and hope and hopes to add gold to the CV. “Olympics are always special for me and I am in good shape and feel well,” she said giggling. “Even though it is my third Olympics, I always have a special feeling when I am playing it.”

A short stint at Saarbrucken in Germany before Paris helped her chisel the rough edges, acclimatise and get ready for the gruelling schedule. The setting, she said, was perfect. “It gave a village feeling, where you live on your own, eat in a dining hall where they serve buffet,” she said. She even slept inside a hypoxic chamber to boost her endurance apart from sparring with five different partners including a men's player from Nigeria and a ‘German singles player’. Three were from Bengaluru, one left hand the other right-handers. Sometimes she would spar with one, sometimes with two and it all depended on the schedule the coaching team (Prakash Padukone and Vimal Kumar) was making.

“Important thing was to get used to playing different players. Also the timing and the weather at Saarbrucken are similar to Paris,” she said. “I was sleeping in the hypoxic chamber just for a couple days to help build endurance since I could not go for altitude training.”

Speaking about the draw she said at the Olympics, one must expect a tough draw because the top players are here. “I always knew it would be difficult and prepared accordingly,” she said. “2016 (Rio) was different because I was new and did have pressure while in 2021 (Tokyo 2020) there was pressure because of the medal and having responsibility on my shoulder. In 2016, there was cheering, shouting and in 2021 it was quiet. Now, it's crowded. This time it will be a mixture of both,” she said.

The 29-year-old will begin her campaign on July 28 with hope and a prayer. If India needs to increase their medal tally, she needs to fire. After a short conversation it was evident that she was ready. She walked away saying “hope for the best”.

Sindhu's Olympic collection

2016 -- Silver (Rio de Janeiro)

2021 -- Bronze (Tokyo)