Paris set to paint its Olympic masterpiece

PARIS: They looked strange, almost surreal. The architecture of the Gothic structures that rose on either side of the Seine stare at you teasingly, reminding you of the past and fusing in the present.

One of Europe's most famous waterways, the Seine has seen a lot. It was a mute witness when the Romans conquered Lutetia, a swampy little fishing village on its banks, and it was still looking on when modern Paris rose on that site a few centuries later. It has seen revolts, reformations, revolutions and romance. And now, history will once again be made on its banks as Paris leads another revolution of liberty, equality, peace and brotherhood. This time though, the river will do a lot more than just witness it.

The Seine will host the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games – the first-ever ceremony outside the stadium. The event had been termed bold, outrageous and monumental, just like the iconic Middle Ages art and architecture that adorn its banks. But Paris stuck with the plan despite concerns about the cleanliness of the river and the challenges, including security, it posed. It is also an example of how sports can be a vehicle of social change. For the first time in 100 years, the river is swimmable and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo demonstrated it by taking the plunge, literally, days before the ceremony. The water does seem clean.

A walk through a section of the route, that will soon be bustling with athletes and delegates of the XXXIII Olympics, is enough to immerse oneself in the grandiose plan of artistic director Thomas Jolly, known for his innovative and experimental style. The Seine will be his stage, the athletes his actors and more than 2 billion people across the world his audience. And of course, around two dozen political leaders are expected to attend along with French President Emmanuel Macron.