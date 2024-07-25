Paris set to paint its Olympic masterpiece

PARIS: They looked strange, almost surreal. The architecture of the Gothic structures that rose on either side of the Seine stare at you teasingly, reminding you of the past and fusing in the present.
One of Europe's most famous waterways, the Seine has seen a lot. It was a mute witness when the Romans conquered Lutetia, a swampy little fishing village on its banks, and it was still looking on when modern Paris rose on that site a few centuries later. It has seen revolts, reformations, revolutions and romance. And now, history will once again be made on its banks as Paris leads another revolution of liberty, equality, peace and brotherhood. This time though, the river will do a lot more than just witness it.
The Seine will host the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games – the first-ever ceremony outside the stadium. The event had been termed bold, outrageous and monumental, just like the iconic Middle Ages art and architecture that adorn its banks. But Paris stuck with the plan despite concerns about the cleanliness of the river and the challenges, including security, it posed. It is also an example of how sports can be a vehicle of social change. For the first time in 100 years, the river is swimmable and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo demonstrated it by taking the plunge, literally, days before the ceremony. The water does seem clean.
A walk through a section of the route, that will soon be bustling with athletes and delegates of the XXXIII Olympics, is enough to immerse oneself in the grandiose plan of artistic director Thomas Jolly, known for his innovative and experimental style. The Seine will be his stage, the athletes his actors and more than 2 billion people across the world his audience. And of course, around two dozen political leaders are expected to attend along with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The Notre Dame Bridge that takes you to the iconic structure (under renovation after the fire) is blocked. Only people with QR-coded passes living around the vicinity are allowed along the route. The Paris Gendarmerie and the national security are guarding each and every access point.
There are reportedly about 45,000 security personnel trying to sanitise the entire route. Shops are shut too. On the Notre Dame island side hung a patch of golden drop down. Stages have been erected on the side of the river for people to watch. People are walking and biking, stopping for a check, before entering the sensitive areas. There are giant screens on both sides of the banks and stages erected for fans who may not find a place by the river.
The ceremony will begin at 7.30pm to use the evening sunlight as lighting and will last over three-and-a-half hours. The route is about 6km and at least a few thousands, if not ten, are expected to ride on boats through river arches and iconic landscapes. The show begins at Austerlitz, close to the Roman site of Lutetia some 3km downstream from the imposing Notre Dame. Almost three kilometres upstream is where it is going to culminate – once again at historic locations – the symbol of modern architectural marvels Eiffel Tower and Grand Palais.
Like all opening ceremonies, the central theme is closely guarded. Jolly has not revealed anything. But there have been hints that 12 epochal moments in history would rise from the depths of the Seine. And if the plan does succeed then Jolly’s artistic expression will be part of history. Paris will add another name to its long list of its masters -- Honoré de Balzac, Edgar Degas, Édouard Manet, Guy de Maupassant, Paul Gauguin ... That’s how the French will say Bienvenue, Olympics!