Rebeca Andrade: Brazil's brilliant vault queen

PARIS: Rebeca Andrade vaulted into Olympic history in Tokyo when she became the first Brazilian woman to win gymnastics gold.

The Covid-delayed 2020 Games will forever be remembered for US superstar Simon Biles' dramatic withdrawal after suffering a bout of "the Twisties".

After losing her sense of spatial awareness, Biles was forced to play the role of bystander as Andrade exploited her arch rival's absence to claim vault gold, and a place in her country's Olympic Games folklore.

For good measure she also took silver in the all-around.

Three years on, Andrade is primed to follow up at Paris 2024 against a back-to-form Biles.

"It's about doing my best," Andrade, 25, said recently.

"And I hope she (Biles) does too, that she does her best, because it's an honour to be able to compete alongside her."

The showdown between the pair is shaping up to be one of the stand-out rivalries of the Paris Games.

Since Tokyo, where Biles had topped vault qualifying before her shock sudden exit from competition, Andrade has taken vault gold at the 2021 world championships, and the all-around world title in 2022.

With Biles seemingly back to her astonishing best, the pair gave an indication of what's in store over the next fortnight when they clashed in the 2023 world championships last autumn.