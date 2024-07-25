Viktor Axelsen, 'calm competitive dragon' of Danish badminton

COPENHAGEN: Denmark's Viktor Axelsen lost his world number one ranking in June after 131 weeks at the top, but the reigning Olympic badminton champion is dead set on defending his gold medal in Paris.

The 30-year-old, a towering figure at 1.94m (6ft 4in), says he "is slowly but surely" working his way back into form despite an ankle injury he picked up at the Singapore Open in late May.

"You can't think about injuries if you want to prepare well. I have good people around me and right now, my physical condition is good," he told reporters recently.

Such resilience is typical of Axelsen, who was given the nickname An Sai Long -- 'calm competitive dragon' -- by his teacher while studying Mandarin, a language he speaks fluently.

In a sport dominated by players from Asia -- China's Shi Yuqi is the current number one -- Axelsen and his compatriot Anders Antonsen, ranked fourth, are outliers.

Axelsen's success is a testament to his longevity.

Aged 16, he won the world junior championships in Mexico, becoming the first European to do so.

He has racked up an impressive list of achievements in the decade-plus since. In 2022, his 39-match winning streak shattered the previous record of 31 held by double Olympic champion Lin Dan.

"We play all the time. I had the benefit of going far in loads of tournaments, I train hard and I'm 30 years old, so it's clear that my body doesn't recover as if I was still 16," he said.