Ariarne wins Titmus test against Summer, Katie

But once the race started, the history of the pool no longer mattered. It was about the sport and the athletes.

Titmus battled to save her ovary when a giant benign tumour was discovered last year during an MRI. She was torn between motherhood and swimming, her passion. She revealed about the tumour in an instagram post and said: “A large growth was found on my right ovary. For anyone that knows me, they’d know I’d give up anything in the world to be a mother, it’s my biggest dream so this was a scary time for me."

She battled today but not against Ledecky. Her main competition was McIntosh, still only 17, for gold. Ledecky, the original superstar, finished third.

In Tokyo 2020, Titmus beat the elder statesman, who was the champion in the Rio Games, whose Games record still stands. The world record, however, is with Titmus. Even before they dived into the water, the world waited with bated breath.

The hall reverberated with cheers that felt like a thousand decibels. It was deafening. Then the three stepped inside the arena and stood there on the platform. The silence before the whistle was haunting. But as soon as they dived, there was no restraint in the yells for their favourite heroes.

It was, perhaps, pre ordained that the swimmers finish 1-2-3 but the order was anybody's guess. In the end, the defending champion prevailed, with McIntosh taking silver and Ledecky finishing third.