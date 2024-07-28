Manu Bhaker bags bronze, becomes first Indian woman shooter to win Olympic medal

FRANCE: A resilient Manu Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games here on Sunday.

The last time India won a medal at the Olympics was in the 2012 London edition when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

The nine-time World Cup medallist is only the fifth Indian to win a medal in shooting with a score of 221.7, thus scripting history by also being the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympic games.

Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh snared the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics and said her success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze," Modi said in a post on X.

"This success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" he added.