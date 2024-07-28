Paris Olympics 2024: Netizens slam designer Tarun Tahiliani for Indian team's uniforms

As India preps to impress at the Paris Olympics 2024 which kicked off on 26 July, the national contingent's uniforms have sparked debates on social media. Famous designer Tarun Tahiliani, known for his craft of blending modernity and textile heritage, is facing backlash for his ikat-inspired uniforms.

The uniforms consisted of white kurta pajamas for male athletes, paired with jackets featuring the saffron and green of the Indian tricolour. Meanwhile, female athletes wore sarees.

Dr Nandita Iyer, an author and health columnist, took to X and wrote, “Hello Tarun Tahiliani! I have seen better Sarees sold in Mumbai streets for Rs.200 than these ceremonial uniforms you’ve ‘designed’. She described the uniforms as a mix of digital prints, cheap polyester fabric, and the tricolour arranged without any imagination.

She even shared other countries' ceremonial uniforms such as Mongolia, South Korea, Monaco, and Nigeria, citing them as "stunning."