Beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower stadium draws crowds looking for perfect social media post

PARIS: Lena Von Schōnlaub used Eiffel Tower Stadium as a backdrop for her own personal photo shoot.

Von Schōnlaub shifted her head from side to side, smiling big while she held her phone in front of her face and clicked over and over. Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower hovered right behind her, overlooking the site where beach volleyball is being played at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It has been one of the most popular attractions of the Olympics, drawing hundreds of people looking for the best photo to post on their social media pages. The perfect setting for a digital age.

“I think it's the most beautiful location you can have," said Von Schōnlaub, who traveled to Paris from Munich, Germany. “It’s Instagrammable.”

The sand and upbeat DJ music always give beach volleyball the feel of a party. The sport has been played at plenty of iconic sites, including Copacabana Beach at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where beach volleyball is very popular.

But for many athletes and visitors, Eiffel Tower Stadium is an unparalleled background.

The 13,000-seat stadium was built specifically for the Olympics at Champ de Mars, a garden where Parisians and tourists typically sit on the grass for picnics or July 14 firework displays. The site draws hundreds of people on any regular day, but since the start of the Olympics, people buy tickets to beach volleyball matches just to squeeze through crowds of people for the perfect selfies and videos with the tower and sand in the background.