Herstory: Manu Bhaker pens Paris epic

CHATEAUROUX (FRANCE): There was a time, not too long ago, when India would start holding its breath right after the opening ceremony, wondering when that elusive Olympic medal would come. And when it did, it would spark wild celebrations, so euphoric that the rest of the Games would pass by unnoticed. Indeed, until 2008, only once in the history of independent India had its Olympians come home with more than a single medal.

If anyone needs any more evidence that those times are long past, then just look at Manu Bhaker. Most athletes spend years and years training, hoping and praying for an Olympic medal. A select few get their wish. There's a more exclusive Indian club; athletes who win multiple Olympic medals across their career. With two medals in three days, Manu has joined that club.

Unless one extends the definition of being an Indian to include British athlete Norman Pritchard who competed under the flag of British India in 1900, Manu is the first Indian to bag multiple medals in a single edition of the Games. For a nation that eight years ago won only two medals in the entire Rio Olympics, Manu's achievement transcends reality and borders fantasy.

“The feeling is still surreal. I did not think I would be winning two medals in one Olympics,” said Manu after winning the mixed bronze medal with Sarabjot Singh in the mixed 10m air pistol competition on Tuesday.

Even before the duo had completed their achievement, there was a palpable sense of excitement in the air. A sprinkling of Indian fans in the stands started yelling her name when Sarabjot and Manu walked out to shoot against the South Korean pair of Oh Ye-Jin (women gold medallist) and Lee Won-Ho (missed a medal in the final). The contest was pretty one-sided with Oh missing the 10s more frequently than her partner Ho. If in the beginning Manu more than made up for Sarabjot’s shaky start, the latter compensated for Manu’s less than ideal end game. It was a big team effort that eventually led them to the podium.