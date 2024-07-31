Cindy-rella dream continues in Olympics

If two years ago someone had told Cindy that she would be at the Olympics, she would not have believed it. Yet here she was. As soon as she stepped into the Village, the enormity of the occasion motivated her and started pushing her more.

“Being here means the world to me,” she said in the mixed zone. “It means the world to all the people around the world, to the millions of refugees, not just athletes but all the refugees who are going through so many obstacles. They should feel that if I was able to overcome so many struggles, they too can.”

“The refugee team had believed in me that I would be the first player to make out there (qualify). There is pressure but one must understand that I am human at the end of the day. I have emotions and I am not going to hide that. I will not let pressure pull me down.

“I have gone through so many obstacles in life like many of the refugees across the world and all the 36 athletes competing here. I will not let pressure get the better of me. I work hard and believe in myself. I visualise any situation that can happen in the ring, in the warm up area, in the Games Village. And I am prepared for it. Because I have seen hardships live. I have gone through so many issues in life. I have learned that one must keep smiling. I am just one of millions of refugees around the world and one of a billion human beings. I take motivation from this and will take anything that comes my way, and will focus on the next challenge.”

Cindy could not stay in Cameroon because of her sexual orientation.

After taking boxing at the age of 15, she had to go to a local gym where she was being bullied for her accent. Now she is fighting to get British citizenship, with an attempt being rejected by the British Home Office recently. Her dad and her siblings are British citizens and she hopes to be one soon. But that's a fight for another day. For now, there is the Olympics.