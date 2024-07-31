Olympic women triathletes begin swim in Seine River after days of concerns about water quality

PARIS: On a morning that started with rain, the Olympic triathlons got underway Wednesday as the women dove into the Seine River to start the swim after days of delays and uncertainty over water quality concerns.

The athletes began near the Pont Alexandre III, a bridge that spans the famed Paris waterway. The steady drizzle tapered off just as the athletes splashed into the water. Some of the triathletes dunked their swim goggles in the Seine before putting them on.

The decision to go ahead with the swim for the triathlon competitions is a big win for the city, Olympics organizers and the athletes. Officials undertook an ambitious plan, including 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in infrastructure improvements, to clean up the long-polluted Seine and have been steadfast in their insistence that the swimming portion of the triathlon and the marathon swimming events next week could safely be held in the river.

The organisers said early Wednesday the latest tests of the water showed compliance with quality standards.

Elevated levels of bacteria in the river pushed the men's race originally planned for Tuesday to Wednesday, when the women's competition had been scheduled. Test events meant to allow the athletes to familiariSe themselves with the course had already been cancelled for the same reason on Sunday and Monday.

The water quality in the Seine is directly affected by rainfall that can lead to wastewater runoff flowing into the river. Heavy rains fell during Friday's Olympic opening ceremony, and rain continued for most of the day Saturday.

Every day since Sunday, even as organizers announced cancellations or postponements, they continued to express confidence that the swims in the Seine would go forward as planned the next day. For several days they did not publicly release the data on levels of E. coli and other bacteria that contributed to their decisions.