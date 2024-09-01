Focus on process not results: Avani's secret behind success

Avani Lekhara cannot stop smiling during a visual interaction on Saturday. Less than 24 hours ago, she had etched her name in the history books, becoming the first Indian para-athlete to win back-to-back gold medals at the Paralympic Games. A paralympic record performance of 249.7 on Friday in the 10m air rifle event meant, for the first time over the last 40 days, India's national anthem was played in Paris as Lekhara defended her Tokyo gold at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. She won in the SH1 category, in which athletes who have movement affected in their arms, lower trunk, legs or have no limbs participate.

Ask her if it has sunk in, all she had was a wide grin. "It's nice, it feels nice, I am happy," she told this daily in a virtual interaction, admitting that she is still in the zone as she had more remaining events left. "Maybe after coming back to India I will feel more but honestly this time it was a little harder. I am happy but first ever gold is first ever gold, that feeling you cannot beat."

It was a little harder for Lekhara as she had to undergo a gallbladder surgery in March and for a month and a half she was not training. The road back was not easy. Her core muscles were not responding the way it used to. Along with her physio Sumitha Nayar, she had to work hard in the months leading up to the Games. Once she arrived in Paris, Lekhara left it all behind, focussing on the task in hand. Even then, it was not easy. "It was a nerve-wracking experience but I tried to manage my calmness and focus on more process rather than thinking about the outcome. People say that I am saying it for the sake of it but it only works that way. It will only work if you think about the process and not think about scores. There is no other way."

While Lekhara does a lot of mental training exercises, at times, when things get out of hand, she trusts her coach, Suma Shirur, to reel her back in. Even as the 22-year-old puts it in a matter of fact manner, Shirur knows its easier said than done. "What happens in the middle, and what you feel, only the athletes know it. I have been there, shot myself, I know it's hard. Avani has shown tremendous courage. You need a lot of courage to face your fears, a lot of courage to listen to your own heartbeat, see your rifle shaking and still go out there and compete. It is not easy until you are prepared for it. So I think in the last couple of weeks that was the main area of focus and Avani was mentally preparing herself for that and I was happy that yesterday (Friday) despite a huge amount of pressure she continued to be calm and stay with the process," said Shirur.