Next IOC president Kirsty Coventry hands over the baton in planning for Brisbane 2032 Olympics

BRISBANE: Kirsty Coventry has completed a ceremonial baton change before she takes over as International Olympic Committee president next month, handing off oversight of preparations for the Brisbane 2032 Games during a three-day inspection visit to southeast Queensland state.

Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski replaced Coventry as head of the IOC’s coordination commission for the 2032 Summer Games after the Olympic swimming champion from Zimbabwe was elected to take over from Thomas Bach in the sporting organisation's job.

All three were part of the IOC team that met in Brisbane and the Gold Coast for their first on-the-ground update on the planning overhaul from local organizers.

“I’m here to formally hand over the baton, or the Olympic flame ... boomerang!" Coventry said as she introduced Jaworski at an IOC coordination commission news conference Thursday at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

"I hope that I’m leaving some good vibes.”

Coventry made her Olympic competition debut at the Sydney 2000 Games and has family living in Australia. She said feels right at home after chairing the coordination commission since soon after the IOC awarded the 2032 Games to Brisbane in 2021.

“I’m very excited about what Brisbane 2032 is going to do," she said. "Not just for the region, but for Australia and for the world.”