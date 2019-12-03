Home Sport Other

Gohil denies Tamil Nadu

Varun Kumar J of MCC beat Kamala Kannan of Cue Zone 4-0 in the men’s snooker pre-quarterfinals of the Tamil Nadu State Billiards and Snooker Association state ranking championship.

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:28 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: JAY GOHIL’S unbeaten 176 helped Saurashtra avoid defeat and force a draw against Tamil Nadu on the final day of a Cooch Behar Trophy U-19  match. Gohil and Kotak shared 206 runs for the third wicket.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 172 & 315/2 in 102 ovs (Siddhant Rana 51, Jay Gohil 176 n.o, Hetvik Kotak 70 n.o) drew with Tamil Nadu 518/5 decl. Points: TN 3; Saurashtra 1.

Varun advances
Results: Pre-quarterfinals: Varun Kumar J (MCC) bt Kamala Kannan (Cue Zone) 4-0; Vijay Nichani (CDBSA) bt Sendil  (CDBSA) 4-0; George Fernandes (QBG) bt Mohammed Hassan (TNBSA) 4-1; Manoj (TBSA)  bt Gajendran (SDBSA) 4-2.

Nirmal scores double
Nirmal scored twice (43, 47) to help Lingaraj Memorial beat Iqbal Recreation Club 2-1 in an A Division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association on Monday.
Results: Lingaraj Memorial bt Iqbal Recreation Club 5-1; TNEB bt Yasin Sports Club 3-1.

KDCA becomes CDCA
The Kancheepuram District Cricket Association has been renamed as Chengalpattu District Cricket Association. This was decided at an executive committee meeting on November 29, according to a media release issued by the association.

