South Asian Games: Mehuli Ghosh shoots 10m air rifle gold as India sweeps all medals

Mehuli's effort will, however, not be considered as a world record, as the South Asian Games' results are not recognised by the international body (ISSF) for the purpose of records.

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:09 PM

Shooter Mehuli Ghosh. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Indian shooters swept all the medals on offer in the women's 10m air rifle event in the 13th South Asian Games here on Tuesday, with Mehuli Ghosh winning the gold with a score better than the world record.

India also won the team gold in the 10m air rifle event.

The 19-year-old Mehuli clinched the gold with a score of 253.3 in the final, which is 0.4 more than the current world record of 252.9 which is in the name of another Indian, Apurvu Chandela.

Shriyanka Sadangi took the silver with a score of 250.8, while Shreya Agrawal (227.2) clinched the bronze in a 1-2-3 podium finish by the Indians at the Satdobato Shooting Range.

"As far as I understand, SAG results will not be recognised for record purposes. Only the results of World Cups, World Championships and quota events are considered for record purposes by the ISSF. Moreover, there will have to be an ISSF referee in an event if the results are to be considered for records," said a top NRAI official.

Mehuli had won a 10m air rifle silver in the 2018 ISSF World Championships.

She had also won silver medals in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics.

