Taekwondo body gets WT recognition

Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) was de-recognised by the sports ministry in 2014. The federation was also suspended by the WT for factionalism.

CHENNAI: IN a big respite to interim board chaired by Namdev Sampat Shirgaonkar, the World Taekwondo (WT) has decided to  recognise a newly registered federation as the national governing body of the sport in India. Named ‘India Taekwondo’ (IT) with Shirgaonkar as its chairman,  the WT was apprised about it on November 30.

“WT highly appreciates the extensive work the interim board has done. Considering all circumstances and recent positive developments and under the authority vested in article 9.2 of the WT statutes, our president has decided to recognise India Taekwondo as the sole national governing body of taekwondo in India,” read a mail sent by the WT secretary general Hoss Rafaty to Shirgaonkar.

A copy of the mail has also been sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and World Taekwondo — Asia.

The new body also comprises secretary general, senior vice-president, vice-president, treasurer and two members apart from the president. The WT also instructed the IT to hold a general assembly and fresh elections latest by May 1, 2020.

“I thank IOA chief Narinder Batra and secretary general Rajeev Mehta. I’m also thankful to the WT for recognising the newly registered federation. A constitution in compliance with the WT statutes will be formulated soon and election will be held before the given deadline,” Shirgaonkar said.

