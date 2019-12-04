Home Sport Other

South Asian Games: Indian paddlers bag gold in men's and women's doubles

In an all Indian affair, Harmeet Desai and Anthony Amalraj defeated compatriots Sanil Shetty and Sudhanshu Grover in the men's doubles final to win the gold.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:58 PM

Table Tennis

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Indian paddlers bagged the gold and silver medals in both the men's and women's doubles events of the 13th South Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The duo of Harmeet and Amalraj defeated compatriots Sanil and Sudhanshu 8-11 11-7 11-7 11-5 8-11 12-10 in the title clash.

Nepal's Santoo Shrestha and Vinesh Khaniya secured the bronze medal as did the Sri Lankan pair of Chambers Ginige and Rashmika Krishnanand.

In the women's doubles final, Madhurika Patkar and Sreeja Akula beat Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee 2-11 11-8 11-8 11-6 5-11 11-5 to clinch the top honours.

The bronze medals went to the Sri Lankan duo of Vishaka Madhurangi and Hansini Puilima and the pairing of Sonam Soma and Sadi Raman Mou of Bangladesh.

In mixed doubles event, Harmeet combined with Sutirtha Mukherjee to down Amalraj and Ayhika 11-6 9-11 11-6 11-6 11-8 to win the gold.

South Asian Games Indian Table Tennis
