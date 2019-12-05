Ministry extends EFI’s recognition till March 31

Firoz Mizra By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an unexpected turn of events, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has extended Equestrian Federation of India’s (EFI’s) recognition till March 31, 2020. Miffed with its non-compliance, the ministry had earlier instructed the federation to comply with the draft National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI) by August 8, 2019.

“The sports ministry extended EFI’s recognition till March next year. It also agreed with the EFI’s argument that the sport which the body is governing is of peculiar nature while extending the extension,” an EFI official confirmed.

Experts, however, feel that the recent move might set a wrong precedent as other errant federations could seek the same favour from the ministry. The ministry along with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had decided not to send observers for the EFI polls held on September 29 as it wanted the federation to comply with the sports code.

Earlier this year, the EFI had requested the ministry to treat it as an exception while explaining its position on non-compliance with the draft NSDCI. In a letter addressed to the sports ministry, the then secretary Colonel RK Swain said, “Although EFI has been making all-out efforts to comply with the NSDCI, the peculiar nature of the club-based sport has not enabled EFI to form the minimum required 24 state associations, with 50 per cent of district associations under them due to non-availability of the equine athlete (Horse) and human athlete (Rider) in each district.”

The EFI has been facing inner rebellion for some time now, with several state units questioning its functioning. One of them, the Rajasthan Equestrian Association, even filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court requesting it to stop the body from holding its elections. The court eventually allowed the federation to conduct the elections but added that results should be withheld.

On November 15, the court in an interim relief to the federation allowed it to declare the results and permitted the newly elected members to function for the time being but under an observer. SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commis­sioner of India, was appointed observer by the court. The Delhi High Court also directed the sports ministry to dispose of the representation made by the EFI seeking exemption from following the Sports Code within four weeks. The next hearing in the case is scheduled on February 6 next year.