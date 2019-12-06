Home Sport Other

Hockey men and women in Target Olympic Podium Scheme list

The women’s hockey team has been included in the sports ministry’s flagship Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) programme for the first time.

Published: 06th December 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey men and women in Target Olympic Podium Scheme list | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The women’s hockey team has been included in the sports ministry’s flagship Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) programme for the first time. It’s a vindication of sorts for the work Rani Rampal & Co have done in the last year or so. They were overlooked for the Scheme before the Asian Games in Jakarta but after the team qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, the ministry has included the team.

The men’s side has also been included. They were dropped from the list after the Asian Games last year. Interestingly, this doesn’t mean that the players will be eligible for Rs 50,000 a month that athletes under TOP Scheme qualify for. Instead, both teams will get customised support between now and the Olympics next July.

Boxer Neeraj Phogat, who is provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing a drugs test, has been dropped from the list. TOP Scheme additions: Shooting: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, Tejaswini Sawant, Chinki Yadav. 

Archery: Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Bombayla Devi. Hockey: Men’s and women’s teams. Para-archery: Vivek Chikara, Harvinder Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar. Para-athletics: Nishad Kumar, Ajeet Singh, Yogesh Kathuniya, T Mariyappan. Para-badminton: Nagar Krishna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Target Olympic Podium Scheme Tokyo Olympics hockey
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp