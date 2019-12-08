Home Sport Other

Shankar Basu's fitness chain completes 10 years

Pattterns, the state-of-the-art fitness chain in the city that is run by former India trainer Shankar Basu, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday.

Former India strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu

Former India strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu (Photo | PTI)

PRIMAL Pattterns, the state-of-the-art fitness chain in the city that is run by former India trainer Shankar Basu, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday. The three outlets — Kotturpuram, Nungambakkam and Besant Nagar — cater to many athletes as well.

To mark the occasion, a fourth outlet will be opened on East Coast Road soon. India cricketer Dinesh Karthik and squash player Dipika Pallikal, who were present at the venue, lauded Basu’s contribution towards improving fitness of athletes.

“It is a commendable feat by Basu to run a fitness centre for a decade,” said Karthik, who is among the clientele of Primal Patterns.

“I have learnt the importance of fitness from Basu. My fitness levels have improved. I understood how to keep myself in shape better from him.”

“We offer holistic solutions to each and every athlete,” said Basu. “We began in 2009, and we have grown from strength to strength. Apart from core-fitness solutions, we offer physiotherapy, nutritional counselling, personal training, and strength and conditioning coaching. Personal care and solutions with positive results make us unique.”

“The technical team behind Primal Patterns is the key to our success. In my absence Navaneeth, Suresh, Babu, Anu, Shreyasi and Mahalakshmi did a good job and carried out the programmes well.”

Vimal ton propels

R Vimal Khumar scored an unbeaten 121 for Tamil Nadu in Cooch Behar Trophy.

TN U-19 R Vimal Khumar’s unbeaten 121 helped Tamil Nadu post 279/3 in 80 overs against Baroda in Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 103 & 279/3 in 80 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 121 n.o, B Sai Sudharsan 67) vs Baroda 243 in 64.3 ovs (Atharv Karulkar 68, Kush Marathe 35, Praikshit Patidar 60; A Mohammed Tibiyan 4/60, H Prashid Akash 4/62).

State volleyball tourney

Income Tax beat Chennai Spikers 25-21, 25-19, 26-24 in the men’s quarterfinals of the 69th senior state volleyball championship, in Madurai. Results (men’s quarterfinals): Income Tax bt Chennai Spikers 25-21, 25-19, 26-24; SRM bt IOB 25-23, 25-19,19-25, 25-21; Chennai Customs bt TN Police 25-20, 25-11, 25-18; Indian Bank bt St Joseph’s 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17.

Trials for Bhutia’s academy

Selection trials for admission to Bhaichung Bhutia’s BBFS Residential Academy for the next year will be held at SDAT Nehru Park on Sunday from 10.00 am. Players who are born between 2003 to 2010 are eligible to take part in the trials. For further information regarding the trials, contact 8448020010 or visit bbfootballschools.com.

