All India Chess Federation  president and secretary on collision course

CHENNAI: ALL is not well in the All India Chess Federation (AICF). The president and secretary seem to be at loggerheads over several issues. The secretary has been issued a show-cause notice by the president for a number of alleged irregularities.

The president has also called an urgent general body meeting, after cancelling a central council meeting convened by the secretary, who has shot off a letter terming his decision “arbitrary”, adding the meeting he called will go ahead.

It all started on December 6, when AICF president PR Venketrama Raja issued a show-cause notice to secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan.

“You have been found to be repeatedly working against the interests of the AICF, against the bylaws of the federation... I have received several complaints... Therefore, I call upon you to provide explanation and show cause as to why action should not be taken against you,” says Raja’s letter, in possession of this newspaper.

On the same day, Raja wrote another letter to Chauhan, informing him that a central council meeting called by the latter in Gurugram on December 22 is being cancelled. He wrote that the meeting had been convened without informing him and the agenda circulated among members didn’t have his approval.

“No resolution purported to have been passed at such illegally conducted meeting would be valid,” Raja’s letter mentioned. The president also issued the notice for an urgent general body meeting, to be held in Chennai on December 14.

An office-bearer of the AICF for a long time, Chauhan has been on the front foot in his reply. Terming Raja’s decision to cancel the December 22 meeting “illegal”, the secretary has shot off a strongly-worded letter, practically challenging his decisions. He has argued that holding the central council meeting is in accordance with the AICF constitution and that members have already made travel arrangements to attend it.

“I am once again informing you that the already scheduled central council meeting scheduled to take place on December 22 in Gurugram will take place as per the given schedule and there will be no change in the same. I am also sending a copy of this letter to the members so that they don’t cancel their travel plans,” reads Chauhan’s letter, accessed by this newspaper.

The AICF’s elections are due next year and according to a section of members, the feud between the president and secretary is a part of an exercise to show power.

There is another group that says Chauhan anticipates competition from certain officials who are under him in AICF hierarchy at the moment and wants to make their positions shaky before the elections.