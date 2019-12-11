Home Sport Other

Middle and long distance foreign coach likely soon: AFI sources

Though the AFI is tight-lipped about the name, a source told this daily that he is Australian and is an expert in the field of sports science and research.

Published: 11th December 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Indian athlete Jinson Johnson

Indian athlete Jinson Johnson (Photo | EPS)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: MIDDLE and long-distance athletes in the country are set to get a new foreign coach soon according to sources in the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

After the premature exit of Belarusian Nikolai Snesarev early this year — his contract ran till the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — this is the first time AFI are planning to rope in a foreign coach.

Though the AFI is tight-lipped about the name, a source told this daily that he is Australian and is an expert in the field of sports science and research.

“We are not in a position to disclose any name at the moment as the contract is yet to be signed. But it will be out soon,” the source said. Apparently, the Sports Authority of India too seems agreeable to the name.

This will be a respite for athletes like Jinson Johnson and Avinash Sable. Johnson recently returned to India from his high-altitude training base at Colorado Springs after damaging his Achilles’ heel tendon. Though the extreme cold was a deterrent, the AFI apparently wanted steeplechase specialist Sable to join Johnson.

However, an AFI source confirmed that he won’t be going as of now. “There is nothing to worry about Johnson’s injury. He is recovering but we don’t want to risk it again by sending him. We can monitor his progress better if he is here. Sable also won’t be going,” the source added. While Sable has already qualified for the 2020 Games, Johnson is yet to achieve the mark of 3:35.00s.

Arpinder to continue at IIS

Despite the return of jump coach Bedros Bedrosian, triple jumper Arpinder Singh will continue to train under Antony Yaich at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Vijayanagar as of now. After the off-season, the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, who is yet to qualify for the Olympics is also planning a trip to Cape Town, South Africa in February to start his season.

“I have requested the federation (AFI) to let me train here. I have been moving around, switching coaches all my life. In what is a crucial year, I don’t want to let anything halt my progress. I am comfortable with the coach here. I think my first competition in 2020 will be in South Africa,” said the 26-year-old who narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Doha Worlds.

Arpinder also said that a team of physios will be acco­mpanying him to Cape Town. Compatriot Praveen Chitravel will also continue training at IIS. Long jumper M Sreeshankar has also requested AFI to let him train with father and coach S Murali.

The AFI had earlier told this daily that Bedros will be looking after some of the future jumpers. A total of nine jumpers (four long jumpers and five triple jumpers) including Mohammed Salahuddin are currently training under Bedros in Thiruvananthapuram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AFI Athletics Federation of India
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp