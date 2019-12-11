Viswanathan Anand 50: The golden age

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: In the eighties, few imagined that a shy boy studying in Don Bosco School (Egmore) would become a world chess champion.

Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency overs the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are little known things from the life of a soft-spoken champion...

Anand was initiated into th e world of chess by his mother Sushila. He used to visit Chennai’s Tal Club as a youngster to learn the intricacies of the game. It was there with his exploits in the blitz format that he earned the nickname of Lightning Kid.

Ram Bhat, Anand’s classmate and a close friend of his for nearly 40 years, states he was always a special talent. “In school, he was obedient as well as hardworking. He used to help me with my studies. I remember he bought me a jacket from Paris in 1985. We knew he would achieve something big one day as he was always way ahead of his age group. And hasn’t changed much in the last 40 years,’’ says Bhat.

Manuel Aaron, India’s first International Master who has coached several youngsters, recollects how promising Anand was in his formative years as a chess player.

“He always came prepared for his classes, with a water bottle in tow. He was disciplined and used to ask lots of questions. I helped the children become aware of the game using Russian magazines. I used to ask for solutions. Sometimes even back then, Anand disagreed with the solutions. Becoming the first Asian to win the world junior crown (1987) was the turning point of his career. I was sure he would go on to be a world champion,’’ recollected Aaron.

Self-made genius

Fide vice-president DV Sundar has also followed Anand’s career for a long time. He believes the former Loyola College student is a self-made player.“In 1983 while still a student, Anand won the All-India Indian Bank Open. I have been following him since and seen him play from close quarters. He did not get the help of computers or chess engines that the players enjoy today. He read a lot and observed to learn the game. Those days travelling was expensive. The Ramco Group supported Anand for a decade from 1990 onwards,’’ informed Sundar.

Arvind Aaron, another close friend who has travelled and reported on Anand’s tours for more than a decade, says it will be difficult to produce another player of his class.

“He digested plenty of information and ideas in quick time. From his parents’ house in Besant Nagar, he would bicycle to Shastri Nagar and play Sargon (chess-based computer game). In 1997, at The Hague he gave a simultaneous display against six best computers and won! I thought accepting this challenge was dangerous. At one stage he was having coffee. I ran to see board positions. All six machines were thinking. Anand would get along well with opponents. After a tense game at the Linares meet, Gary Kasparov said from the next dinner table “Vishy, Fritz took five minutes to show that I missed a win.” Anand replied: “Junior took just two minutes to find that,” recollected Arvind.

Anand says all the five world titles are important to him. He is the only player to win the championship held in three formats — knockout (2000), tournament (2007), matches (2008, 2010 & 2012). “All five titles are close to my heart. But the first one is always special,’’ Anand had said after winning the fifth crown. But Manuel rates his Mexico (2007) win as the best. “All world titles are unique, but I would rate that win under the tournament format as his best,’’ said Manuel.

Pillars of support

Anand had the habit of ringing up his mother after every win of his. After her death, wife Aruna has been the source of strength for him. After conceding his world crown to Magnus Carlsen in 2013 in Chennai, Anand won the Candidates to challenge Carlsen for the title once again.“Nobody after losing the world title has won the Candidates immediately and played the World Championship again. It is one of his best performances,’’ said Aruna.At 50 years of age and with nothing left to prove in the world of chess, what drives him to play the game?

“I love chess and still enjoy playing the game. Preparations have been different than what it has been in the past, keeping in mind the changing style of play of the youngsters. Nothing special about the landmark (50 years). Just another good birthday to celebrate with family,’’ said Anand.

What changes does Aruna see in Anand from the time he was a 26-year-old, compared to his current self? “Of course there have been changes. He has matured as a person. Life has taught him so many things and he is keen to be a good and better human being,’’ said Aruna.

Just like his father, Anand’s son Akhil has shown interest in chess. Will he train his son in the future to help him become a Grandmaster? “We don’t want to enforce anything on Akhil. When he grows up, he should decide what he wants to do in life,’’ signed off Anand.