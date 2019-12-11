Home Sport Other

Viswanathan Anand is a simple person, with no air whatsoever of a celebrity: Shekhar Ganguly

Most of the players Anand beat in the World Championship duels or competed against in those days have either retired or are not so active.

Published: 11th December 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Grandmasters Surya Shekhar Ganguly (L) and Viswanathan Anand

Indian Grandmasters Surya Shekhar Ganguly (L) and Viswanathan Anand (Photo | PTI and EPS)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

Surya Shekhar Ganguly worked with Viswanathan Anand on three victorious World Championship contests — against Vladimir Kramnik (2008), Veselin Topalov (2010) and Boris Gelfand (2012) — as a part of his four-member team of assistants. The former Asian champion sheds light on aspects that make Anand one of his kind — an evergreen chess star...

Never give up

Most of the players Anand beat in the World Championship duels or competed against in those days have either retired or are not so active. Despite losing his place at the top, the Indian is ranked 15th in the world, and is anything but giving up. He vowed to come back stronger after ending 2019 on a sorry note in rapid and blitz.

ALSO READ: Viswanathan Anand turns 50 - Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard

Ganguly’s  take

Gary Kasparov retired at 42. Bobby Fischer too didn’t remain active for long after becoming world champion. Very few have stayed there for over 20 years like Anand has. He played as a challenger against a defending champion, and as a defending champion against challengers. That’s because he enjoys the journey, not just the performance. Days after beating Kramnik, in the middle of celebrations in Chennai and VIPs calling him, he called me over for training. He is always absorbed in his research and keeps evolving. Even now, he is open to new ideas and methods. That’s the secret of his longevity, other than his genius. Self-imposed discipline and continuity in work are some of the other traits. He is so engrossed in the process and preparation, that I wonder what he will do after he retires.

Age is just a number

Anand is the oldest among the regular players in the top 50. At a time when everybody in the top 10 is under 40 and the average age of strong players is decreasing, he remains a constant between generations. Remaining a force at 50 in this onslaught of youth makes him special.

Ganguly’s  take

With age, powers of calculation in complicated situations become weaker. It’s seen that the younger the player, the more confident is he in making the right moves in these situations. Not just Anand, even Kasparov suffered from this. But the advantage of age is that you know your game better. The understanding of what works for you gets clearer. When you have handled these situations so many times, your intuition becomes stronger. You know what the best move will be. Plus in Anand’s case, he has kept updating himself with changes around him.

ALSO READ: Viswanathan Anand 50 - The golden age

As grounded as they get

Anand is a simple person, with no air whatsoever of a celebrity. This makes him an even rarer phenomenon — a polite and humble champion who is immersed in his work and somewhat oblivious of the perks his stature may entail.

Ganguly’s  take

When I invited him for my wedding in Kolkata, Aruna (Anand’s wife) was pregnant. She told me that Anand isn’t particular about clothes for specific occasions and may just turn up in a shirt. That’s how he arrived, in a simple shirt. He even tried telling me there was no need to send a car to the airport and that he would manage with a taxi. I tried arranging a room for him at the reception so that he didn’t get mobbed, but he insisted on being at the place where everybody else was. That makes him special. A genius who thinks he is no different from the common man. I didn’t know what to expect when asked to join his team the first time. His down to earth attitude immediately made me feel at ease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Viswanathan Anand Surya Shekhar Ganguly
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp